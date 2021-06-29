NMB municipality failing to enforce bylaws, say Korsten businesses
Formal sector expresses concerns over illegal trading, traffic congestion and poor sanitation
Frustrated organised businesses in Korsten have blamed the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality for failing to enforce bylaws, saying this has resulted in illegal informal traders popping up everywhere.
Businessman and lawyer Ashraf Limbada, speaking on behalf of the Korsten Traders Forum, accused the municipality of neglecting the Korsten community, saying that unlike their counterparts in affluent suburbs, they were not getting value for money...
