Bhisho boost for small businesses

Finance MEC hands over R8.4m to assist four Bay firms

With unemployment at an all-time high in SA, small businesses received a shot in the arm on Friday, with the Eastern Cape government donating more than R8m.



With the government having identified small, medium and micro enterprises as the key to addressing unemployment — which is at 32.6% — SMMEs in Nelson Mandela Bay said Friday’s donation would result in more jobs created. ..