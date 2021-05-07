Interior designer’s secrets for success
Businesswoman redesigned own life on the way to living her dreams
She studied to become an interior designer for properties and, more than a decade after getting her degree, businesswoman Nthabi Taukobong realised she needed to redesign the interior of her own life.
A well-recognised interior designer in SA and founder of Ditau Interiors, Taukobong cut her teeth in the industry in 1996 and, like many people climbing the corporate ladder, she battled to find fulfilment in her career...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.