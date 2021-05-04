New routes out of Chief Dawid Stuurman Airport announced
Flights linking East London and Bloemfontein to Bay to start in June
Nelson Mandela Bay has landed two new routes, with flights from the Chief Dawid Stuurman Airport in Gqeberha to East London and Bloemfontein to be launched in June.
Details of the new flights were included in an economic development, tourism and agriculture (EDTA) report discussed at a committee meeting on Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.