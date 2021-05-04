New routes out of Chief Dawid Stuurman Airport announced

Flights linking East London and Bloemfontein to Bay to start in June

Nelson Mandela Bay has landed two new routes, with flights from the Chief Dawid Stuurman Airport in Gqeberha to East London and Bloemfontein to be launched in June.



Details of the new flights were included in an economic development, tourism and agriculture (EDTA) report discussed at a committee meeting on Monday...

