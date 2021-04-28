Court blocks disbursement of Tourism Equity Fund

PREMIUM

The high court in Pretoria has interdicted the government from processing applications and making any payments from its R1.2bn Tourism Equity Fund, established to bail out companies in distress in the sector.



In a two-part application heard in the court on April 15, lobby groups applied for an urgent interdict, saying they are critical of the fact that help is only being given to black entrepreneurs when all businesses have suffered during the pandemic...

