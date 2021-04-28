Court blocks disbursement of Tourism Equity Fund
The high court in Pretoria has interdicted the government from processing applications and making any payments from its R1.2bn Tourism Equity Fund, established to bail out companies in distress in the sector.
In a two-part application heard in the court on April 15, lobby groups applied for an urgent interdict, saying they are critical of the fact that help is only being given to black entrepreneurs when all businesses have suffered during the pandemic...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.