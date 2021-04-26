LEARNING CURVE | Teaching little ones the life skill of swimming
Leonie Cremer's passion is drownproofing babies and ensuring children are water wise from an early age
Gqeberha swimming teacher Leonie Cremer has more than 30 years' experience and considers herself a true “water baby”.
She runs her swimming school, Leonie Swimming School in Newton Park, and is passionate about drownproofing babies and ensuring all children are water safe...
