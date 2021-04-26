Political parties descend on Nelson Mandela Bay for Freedom Day
Political heavyweights from the EFF and DA are expected to arrive in Gqeberha this week to celebrate Freedom Day.
Tuesday marks 27 years since the first post-apartheid elections and a number of political parties will likely use their events to campaign for the October 27 municipal polls — with Nelson Mandela Bay expected to be one of the hotly contested municipalities...
