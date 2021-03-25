Business of fashion makes rands and sense
‘SA can be a vibrant and unstoppable force on global stage within a few years’
The Covid-19 pandemic is a reminder of why a thriving fashion industry is essential to SA’s economy, the latest report from SA Fashion Week says.
The report, released in March, estimates that the total annual combined turnover across the designer segment is more than R800m and puts its sphere of influence at about 500,000 people...
