‘Collaborative effort needed to save tourism’

All spheres of government must work together to ensure sector survives, minister says at opening of new Bay hotel

Municipalities, the provincial government as well as department collaborations are needed to ensure the tourism sector is not left lagging, more so if it is to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.



This is the view of tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, who delivered the keynote address at the launch of the Bluewater Bay Sunrise Hotel in Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday...

