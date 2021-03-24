SNAPS | Inside singer Brenden & Mpoomy’s ‘dream’ traditional wedding

Idols SA’s Brenden Praise and his wife Mpoomy Ledwaba have described their Umembeso ceremony and stunning traditional wedding as a dream come true for both of them.

Over the years, Brenden and Mpoomy have become one of Mzansi’s most loved celeb couples. They have a daughter, Nuri, and a son, Zani.

Talking about the celebration of their love this past weekend, Mpoomy said everything was perfect and all she had to do was show up.

“The wedding of my dreams and all I did was take measurements and show up on the day,” a joy-filled Mpoomy shared.

Mpoomy went on to thank the people who came together to make her big day a reality, and shared some of the highlights from her weekend.

“LOL, the weekend started with someone convincing us not to sleep the night before my wedding. Unfortunately we listened. Then there’s our ‘Noah’choreography. Listen Zulu queens on another level.I won’t talk about the one who kept bayizing. Someone had us driving 30 kms just to get KFC. Omunye ditched us for isifuba. We got to experience the best of a Porsche and apparently masonja (mopani worms) taste like biltong. And so much more.”

Brenden shared his joy at having his queen “home” as they honoured traditions.

“One thing is for sure, I’ll keep choosing you over and over again,” he said.

Here are the snaps from their big day below: