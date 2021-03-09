AVI declares hefty special dividend as debt falls

Covid-19 boosted parts of snacks and beverages division, but hit fashion and abalone sales

Consumer goods group AVI — the owner of footwear retailer Spitz stores, Five Roses tea, and seafood company I&J — has opted to pay out R926m in a special dividend, citing strong cash generation and healthy debt levels amid Covid-19.



The group, which has a market value of R24.6bn, said the pandemic had a mixed effect on its businesses, boosting parts of its snacks and beverages division, but hitting fashion and perlemoen sales...

