Biochar plant in Kouga creates 1,000 jobs, while reducing alien vegetation
An eco-friendly biochar plant using alien invasive vegetation has created 1,000 much-needed jobs in the Kouga municipal area, with authorities pinning their hopes on it attracting more investments.
The mobile plant in Humansdorp, a first of its kind, was launched by the Kouga municipality with the support of Hive Energy, and will add value in the fight towards global climate change, enhance water security and reverse land degradation...
