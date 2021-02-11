Bathurst entrepreneur wins big at SAB Foundation awards

R1.3m award will be used to expand washable sanitary wear range and employ more people

PREMIUM

An Eastern Cape woman has scooped a top national award that comes with R1.3m — which she says she will use to expand her business Leafline Washable Sanitary Wear and employ more people.



Candy Androliakos, 50, walked away with the award at the SAB Foundation Social Innovation and Disability Empowerment Awards on Tuesday afternoon...

