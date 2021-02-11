Business

Bathurst entrepreneur wins big at SAB Foundation awards

R1.3m award will be used to expand washable sanitary wear range and employ more people

PREMIUM
Annelisa Swana Digital reporter 11 February 2021

An Eastern Cape woman has scooped a top national award that comes with R1.3m — which she says she will use to expand her business Leafline Washable Sanitary Wear and employ more people.

Candy Androliakos, 50, walked away with the award at the SAB Foundation Social Innovation and Disability Empowerment Awards on Tuesday afternoon...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores

Most Read

X