EP Rugby bribery bombshell

Shocking allegations aired at bail hearing of five fraud accused

When a new chair of finance was appointed to the EP Rugby Union (EPRU), the organisation’s vice-president allegedly tried to bribe him with R100,000 to sign off on two falsified invoices.



The alleged plot failed — and yesterday Eldridge “Chico” Februarie, the union’s former club affairs manager John Scheepers and deputy president Bantwini Matika, instead lined up in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court to face charges of fraud and money laundering...

