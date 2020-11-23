Help on offer for emerging Nelson Mandela Bay construction firms

Aspiring Nelson Mandela Bay entrepreneurs have a chance to push their businesses to the next level with outcome-driven coaching.

The municipality’s economic development and tourism department has teamed up with the National Construction Incubator (NCI) to assist firms in the construction sector to become “formidable forces”.

The city’s economic development head, Anele Qaba, said smaller firms in the construction sector often reached a ceiling early in their development.

“This is because they are unable to develop their businesses beyond the survival stage mainly due to managerial and operational constraints,” he said.

The NCI, a female-led organisation, has become a mentor to small medium enterprises (SMEs) by developing a model to mould sustainable businesses, create jobs and contribute positively to the economy.

Established in 2006, the NCI is a public benefit organisation mandated to develop and mentor emerging construction companies across the country.

Chaired by Dr Joy Ndlovu, it supports 369 businesses.

Qaba said the programme would identify emerging Bay contractors who have demonstrated potential to develop into a formidable entity.

The business must already have grade one to five as per the construction and industry development board (CIDB) financial grading.