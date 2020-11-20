Potato prices soar after cold Limpopo winter

Few EC farmers will benefit as most have ceased production due to costs, risks involved

PREMIUM

Already hard-pressed consumers are feeling the pinch as the price of potatoes has drastically gone up — sometimes up by a staggering 140%.



Chief among the astronomical rise in a bag of potatoes according to farmers, was an unusually cold Limpopo winter and the costs that go with producing the humble tuber...

