Woman-owned spa represents mindfulness for business and wellness in tourism and hospitality

“As a woman and business owner we need to define and refine your own culture.

Once you have defined and refined your culture, people can see that they have reason to believe in you as a business owner,” says Suzette Meyer, owner of Casa Mia Health Spa.

“Our spa represents all aspects related to mindfulness for business and wellness, in tourism and hospitality.”

If you’re looking for country charm, natural areas and a sense of tranquillity, a mere

45-minute drive from Port Elizabeth, you will find Casa Mia Health Spa, a four-star guesthouse, nestled among the trees of a citrus farm. The privately owned and managed property is situated just 15km from Addo Elephant National Park on the R336 to Kirkwood.

Known for its respect for the environment and nature, the spa also stocks a phyto-effective product range.

Accommodation:

Two of the luxury rooms are filled with personal touches:

king-size bed with fine linen, gowns, slippers

private area with jacuzzi and sun loungers;

Nespresso coffee machine (room 3); and

lounge area with sleeper couch (room 3)

While each of guest rooms are individually styled and decorated, they all have some features in common:

complimentary WiFi;

flat-screen TV;

air-conditioned rooms;

tea and coffee facilities, and bottled water;

Fridge; and

hairdryer

During this heightened period related to Covid-19, Casa Mia is as proactive as possible to ensure the health and wellness of our team members and its guests, and continues to monitor for new updates as well as operating and protocol guidelines to contain the potential spread.

At the wellness centre and premises, sanitation and safety have always been paramount. Sanitation and hygiene procedures are based on best practices for preventing the spread of communicable diseases.

For more information, call +27 42 233 0075, visit www.casamiaspa.co.za or email casamiaspa@algoanet.com.

This article was paid for by Casa Mia Health Spa.