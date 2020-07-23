Commission guns for maximum penalty after firm 'charges excessive prices' for masks

A Gauteng company is facing a severe financial penalty after allegedly increasing the price of respiratory masks by more than 700% over a period of three months.

The Competition Commission announced on Tuesday it had referred LevTrade International to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution following allegations of price gouging after the price of a box of 20 respiratory masks rocketed to R670 from R139 between February and May. Both prices exclude value added tax.

The commission said in a media statement it would request the tribunal to slap LevTrade with a maximum penalty of 10% of the company's annual revenue.

"Today, the Competition Commission South Africa referred to the Competition Tribunal [Tribunal] for prosecution a Johannesburg-based wholesale distributor and manufacturer of medical products, LevTrade International (Pty) Ltd t/a Burnshield (LevTrade), for excessive pricing during the state of national disaster as declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa.