JSE could follow firmer Asian markets on Tuesday

The JSE may benefit from firmer Asian markets on Tuesday morning, though sentiment remains fragile, as investors consider US-China relations.

Markets seem focused on the narrative around restrictions easing, AxiCorp chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes said in a note. Markets may be a bit complacent about recent comments regarding China from US President Donald Trump, he said.

Trump said recently that the US could completely “decouple” from China.

A White House official said on Monday that the recent trade deal was off due to alleged Chinese dishonesty regarding the origins of Covid-19, but the White House has since said the deal is intact.