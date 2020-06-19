Business

FREE | Join our debate on #BlackLivesMatter and systemic racism in SA

Tune in on Friday June 26 for this Herald Community Dialogue debate

19 June 2020
Image: Unsplash

It took the killing on camera of George Floyd by a US police officer to reignite the global #BlackLivesMatter movement and highlight the injustices experienced by black people around the world.

But some believe this to be racist, and that we should all get behind a movement that says #AllLivesMatter.

At our next Herald Community Dialogue with Nelson Mandela University, we will discuss systemic racism with author and political analyst Eusebius McKaiser, Human Sciences Research Council CEO Prof Crain Soudien and Busisiwe Nkosi of the Anti-Racism Network SA, under the theme "#BlackLivesMatter: How can we subvert the systemic racism still prevalent in our racialised society? How can we work to bring into being a more humane, non-racial society?"

The details

Date: Friday June 26 2020
Time: 2pm

>> To join this free webinar, click here to register now.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

EXPLAINED | What is 'advanced level 3' lockdown and what businesses may reopen

SA may move to “advanced level 3" lockdown in the next few days, says minister of small business and development, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
News
1 day ago

Small lifeline for Bay’s accommodation industry welcomed

Accommodation establishments charged commercial rates during the lockdown in Nelson Mandela Bay have a chance to have the fees credited on their ...
News
1 day ago

Hospitality sector seeks post-pandemic lifeline

The hospitality sector needs to adapt to new opportunities that will be present when business resumes beyond the coronavirus pandemic if they are ...
Business
1 day ago

Banker Lincoln Mali gives advice on how to lead through Covid-19 storm

We are all in the same storm but not in the same boat — and as a leader you need to understand what boat your staff are in, what boat your suppliers ...
News
3 days ago

Latest Videos

'We are not animals!': Kanana residents vow to protest as city clamps down on ...
Steroid hailed as 'breakthrough' Covid-19 drug: what you need to know

Most Read

X