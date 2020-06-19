FREE | Join our debate on #BlackLivesMatter and systemic racism in SA

It took the killing on camera of George Floyd by a US police officer to reignite the global #BlackLivesMatter movement and highlight the injustices experienced by black people around the world.

But some believe this to be racist, and that we should all get behind a movement that says #AllLivesMatter.

At our next Herald Community Dialogue with Nelson Mandela University, we will discuss systemic racism with author and political analyst Eusebius McKaiser, Human Sciences Research Council CEO Prof Crain Soudien and Busisiwe Nkosi of the Anti-Racism Network SA, under the theme "#BlackLivesMatter: How can we subvert the systemic racism still prevalent in our racialised society? How can we work to bring into being a more humane, non-racial society?"

The details

Date: Friday June 26 2020

Time: 2pm

