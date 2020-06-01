LEARNING CURVE | Starting small no limit to dreaming big for Bhotani Group
Making sure it keeps up with trends is one of the contributors to the success of the Bhotani Group.
Lindelwa Kenqa, 49, has been offering upmarket bed and breakfast and self-catering accommodation in Port Elizabeth for 10 years...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.