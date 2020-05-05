Businesses get used to 'new normal' as strict health measures become part of everyday service

"I forget these things my brother. Now we just sanitise, ask people for masks while filling up their cars. I'll get used to it," he says, asking me whether he can tap my bank card to make the payment.

He is not the only one who has to get used to this new normal. Companies allowed to operate under level 4 lockdown have to do this as well for their employees and customers.

Several industries including manufacturing, automotive, mining, information technology and others have all been given a green light to open for business.

Ford Motor Company's assembly plant in Silverton, Pretoria, is taking precautionary measures. Their plant has been inactive for almost the entire 40 days and have decided to use this week to clean and sanitise the manufacturing area.

"We arrived here at 6.30am in the morning to clean the area because no one has been here since the lockdown," says one of the cleaners.

"As you can see the parking is empty, it's just us here cleaning the area inside. The workers are not here."

The manufacturing plant, according to a call centre agent, is "still under lockdown" and this, she says, will remain in effect until further notice.