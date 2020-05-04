British Lions’ money-spinner visit to Bay in jeopardy

PREMIUM

Having already seen their hopes of staging a Test against Georgia in 2020 go up in smoke, Port Elizabeth’s dream of staging a prized visit by the British and Irish Lions in 2021 is also in jeopardy.



The highly-anticipated Lions three-Test match series against the Springboks in SA in 2021 could become Covid-19’s next victim...

