Makro to relocate from Kabega

Makro is gearing up to relocate to new premises about 6km from its Port Elizabeth store — with the new store set to open in March 2021.



Development of the site, on the corner of Bishops Way and Cape Road, is in full swing, with dozens of heavy earth-moving machines seen in operation on Tuesday. ..

