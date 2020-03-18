Dysfunctional state nuclear firm defers paying its licence fees

PREMIUM

The Nuclear Energy Corporation of SA “is exploring various options” to keep itself afloat and pay employees salaries at the end of March, and has deferred licence fees for the first quarter of 2020.



Necsa had hoped to borrow R45m from subsidiary NTP Radioisotopes but this request was reportedly declined...

