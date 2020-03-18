Dysfunctional state nuclear firm defers paying its licence fees
The Nuclear Energy Corporation of SA “is exploring various options” to keep itself afloat and pay employees salaries at the end of March, and has deferred licence fees for the first quarter of 2020.
Necsa had hoped to borrow R45m from subsidiary NTP Radioisotopes but this request was reportedly declined...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.