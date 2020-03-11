It's time to buckle up as experts warn of bigger speed bumps for auto sector

Difficult times are in store for the motoring industry. These are the sentiments of leading economist Dr Thabi Leoka, speaking to Sowetan Motoring in the wake of last week’s Stats SA announcement that the economy has slipped into recession.

“Going into 2020 we have a consumer base that is under a lot of strain,” she said, adding that panic about COVID-19 is likely to compound existing challenges.

Transport and trade were described as “the main drags on overall activity” in a release by the bureau, citing a 1.4% contraction in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“In the automotive manufacturing sector, components often come from other countries, such as Europe and Asia, the coronavirus means the supply chain will be impacted.”

Volkswagen South Africa, whose locally built Polo Vivo is the best-selling passenger car in the country, said its manufacturing activities were stable.

“Our vehicle production in Uitenhage is operating as normal, but we are monitoring the situation to ensure that our operations are not impacted,” said Andile Dlamini, head of group communications for the company.

“The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on local vehicle sales will probably start manifesting in the coming months, when its effects have filtered into the economy. This is a double whammy for the local car market, which is already grappling with the declining sales.”