Bay companies target air-cons to reduce energy consumption

PREMIUM

Two Nelson Mandela Bay vehicle manufactures have installed devices that can automatically switch off air-conditioners remotely at their plants — reducing the burden on the city’s power grid.



The programme is spearheaded by the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber with the ripple installed at VWSA and Isuzu SA...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.