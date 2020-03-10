Bay companies target air-cons to reduce energy consumption
Two Nelson Mandela Bay vehicle manufactures have installed devices that can automatically switch off air-conditioners remotely at their plants — reducing the burden on the city’s power grid.
The programme is spearheaded by the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber with the ripple installed at VWSA and Isuzu SA...
