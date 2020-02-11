Business

Citrus industry holds its breathfor coronavirus containment

Farmers could face disaster if disease continues to spread by March

By Michael Kimberley - 11 February 2020

The citrus industry is waiting with bated breath to see if the coronavirus can be contained ahead of the May seasonal export date to China.

However, if lockdowns, curfews and travel restrictions are still in place when the season starts, the industry would face disaster. ..

