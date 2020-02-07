How to ensure you get your rental deposit back

When a landlord deducts money from your deposit, know your rights.

Cape Town teacher Elouise Meyer was horrified when instead of getting back her deposit of R6,000, her landlord presented her with an invoice for R40.

Meyer says her landlord told her explicitly not to clean or make repairs to the property, which she had occupied for the past nine years, because he planned to renovate and sell.

After she vacated, he duly did repairs and renovations and passed on some of the costs to her. After challenging her landlord, he offered to give her R1,000 cash as a goodwill gesture. She rejected it and is reporting the landlord to the Rental Housing Tribunal.

University of Cape Town PhD student Gustav Mbeha and his flatmate Daniel Abeka had R5,000 deducted from their deposit for replacement of an old carpet and repairs to a tap.

This was despite assurances to them during their outgoing inspection that no damages would be charged to them.

Trudie Broekmann, an attorney who specialises in consumer law, describes such unlawful deductions as “typical” of landlords who either don’t know the law or think they can get away with flouting it.

Meyer’s landlord did a joint inspection of the property with her when she moved in but failed to do one when she moved out.

“If the landlord doesn’t inspect the property in the presence of the tenant, the Rental Housing Act says that this is regarded as an acknowledgement by the landlord that the property is in a good state and the landlord will have no further claim against the tenant. The landlord must then refund the full deposit with interest,” Broekmann says.

Landlords are required by law to invest your deposit in an interest-bearing account. Even if it wasn’t in fact done, the landlord is liable to you for all the interest the deposit would have earned if it was properly invested in an interest-bearing account, she says.