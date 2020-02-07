Low-cost ways to start filling your savings pot

If you are stumped about where to save money there is an increasing array of simple, low-cost ways to save with low or no minimum investment requirements, and no penalties for withdrawing funds early.

Many of the newest offerings use technology to keep the costs low and to make savings easy via your computer or mobile phone, with some having built-in advice which guides you in setting your savings goals.

Dominique Collett, head of AlphaCode which identifies, partners and grows early-stage financial services ventures, says we don’t save for retirement and blame black tax, Eskom charges, high unemployment, a rising tax burden and inflation - but we must stop living beyond our means and drive a savings culture to break the cycle of intergenerational debt.

“South Africans don’t save not only because of debt but due to the widespread lack of financial education, too many choices and complex products,” she says.

David O’Brien, managing director of Cape Town-based financial wellness company Meerkat, agrees that consumers face a number of obstacles to saving.

Banks, the Post Office, insurance companies, unit trust companies, linked-investment services providers, stockbrokers and pension funds all offer savings products.

None of them will tell you that you’re in the wrong “shop” nor that they are not the right “shop” for you, O’Brien says.

For example, taking savings advice from a financial adviser selling savings plans for a life assurer opens you up to penalties, as the insurance industry structures its savings plans as contracts which lock you into monthly premiums over many years in order to build in the cost of remunerating their intermediaries.