Behind SA’s great CEO exodus

PREMIUM

Last year there was an almost unprecedented changing of the guard at the top of high-profile SA companies. Nearly 50 CEOs of publicly listed, state-owned and public interest companies have left their jobs over the past 14 months.



It is, in short, a talent rout, as business confidence has slumped to its worst levels since PW Botha’s Rubicon speech of 1985...

