Johann Mettler case costing ratepayers R4.5m and counting

The disciplinary hearing of suspended Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Johann Mettler, which has dragged on for 16 months, has cost ratepayers R4.5m in legal fees — and it is not yet done.



Though a confidential report given to councillors at last week’s council meeting is vague on what charges Mettler still faces, his lawyer, Chris Unwin, said five of the 13 charges had been dropped...

