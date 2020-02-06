High court orders ailing SA Express to undergo business rescue

Cash-strapped carrier SA Express has become the second state-owned airline to go under business rescue following an order of the high court on Thursday.

South Gauteng high court judge EF Dippenaar ruled that the airline be placed under business rescue for failing to settle its debt of R11m to global logistics firm Ziegler SA, BusinessLIVE reports.

In September 2019, SA Express received a government bailout of R300m to ease its operational and financial challenges. In 2018 it was granted a R1.2bn guarantee that the airline reportedly said was swallowed by historic debt.

Following the judgment, SA Express said it had instructed its attorneys to apply for leave to appeal the ruling.

SA Express services several smaller regional routes as a feeder to SAA, which was placed under business rescue in November, following a liquidity crisis.

The SA Express contract with Ziegler was an agreement to provide a range of services, including cargo management, customs clearing and inventory, and supply chain management.