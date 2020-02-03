LEARNING CURVE | B-Tailoring is cutting it with denim lovers

He did not know when his mother taught him to sew at the age of 14 that the result would be his now booming BTailoring business.



Now, Zwide’s Bongani Gongxeka tailors jeans for the likes of multiple award-winning artists such as Vusi Nova, Kaiser Chiefs’ Reeve Frosler, among others...

