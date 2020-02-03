Rolling blackouts this week, says Eskom

Stage 2 rotational load-shedding will continue until Thursday, Eskom says.

The electricity provider will endeavour to offer its customers respite between 6am and 9am each day to minimise the impact on traffic, it said.

On Sunday evening, Eskom said unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 11,831MW at 5pm.

“While good progress has been made in replenishing water for our pumped storage schemes, we have not fully replenished diesel for our open cycle gas turbines, necessitating that Stage 2 load-shedding be implemented during the week until Thursday. We will continue to monitor the system closely and will give periodic updates on the status of the power system, as things may change at short notice.