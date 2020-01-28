Woolworths trails apparel rivals after fashion bungles, higher prices
Poor fashion choices, higher clothing prices and a weakened consumer have hit Woolworths hard in SA with the country’s second-largest general retailer by market capitalisation trailing its apparel rivals as it struggles to make up for a costly foray
in Australia.
Sales in SA clothing and beauty products only grew 0.9% in the 26 weeks to end-December, including the busy festive season, compared with the same period in 2018...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.