Woolworths trails apparel rivals after fashion bungles, higher prices

PREMIUM

Poor fashion choices, higher clothing prices and a weakened consumer have hit Woolworths hard in SA with the country’s second-largest general retailer by market capitalisation trailing its apparel rivals as it struggles to make up for a costly foray

in Australia.



Sales in SA clothing and beauty products only grew 0.9% in the 26 weeks to end-December, including the busy festive season, compared with the same period in 2018...

