Sipho Pityana to co-chair new World Economic Forum Africa board

Businessman Sipho Pityana has been appointed co-chair of the World Economic Forum’s new Africa Regional Stewardship Board (RSB).

The board is a multi-stakeholder group which will provide strategic advice to shape the forum’s regional programme in Africa.

It comprises leaders on the continent, including government ministers, business leaders, leaders of regional organisations, and civil society organisations.

An immediate task for the board is to deliver on the Africa Growth Platform, which was launched at the World Economic Forum on Africa 2019 in Cape Town.

Pityana, who is president of Business Unity SA and chair of AngloGold Ashanti, co-chaired the World Economic Forum on Africa 2019 and participated in the conceptualisation of the growth platform.

“I’m honoured and humbled by this opportunity,” he said.

“I look forward to working with like-minded stakeholders to achieve greater African economic integration while addressing environmental sustainability, governance and human capital shortcomings in Africa.”

The Africa Growth Platform aims to address Africa’s job creation crisis by scaling 100-million SMEs and start-ups across the continent by 2025, bringing together governments, investors and entrepreneurs to enhance funding prospects and create better enabling environments for business growth.

It also aims to help Africa’s community of start-up enterprises grow and compete in international markets.

Two thirds of Africa’s 420-million young people are unemployed.

Underpinning this year’s World Economic Forum meeting will be the Davos Manifesto 2020, which provides a vision for stakeholder capitalism that touches on a range of important issues of our time, including sustainable and inclusive economic growth, climate crisis and zero tolerance for corruption.

In the spirit of the Davos Manifesto 2020, the forum is launching the Davos Friends of African growth platform community to mobilise the global community for collective action to meet the goal of 100-million by 2025 for this business-led initiative.

“The AGP is a living example of how this approach can be used to take an industry cluster slant that bring stakeholders together to enable specific interventions that can significantly improve the ability of businesses within target sectors to grow and create jobs,” Pityana said.