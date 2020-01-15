Old Mutual wins case against Moyo
Old Mutual’s high court victory against Peter Moyo paves the way for the insurer to finally appoint a new leader, after an eight-month battle with the axed CEO that caused reputational damage and shaved billions off its market capitalisation.
On Tuesday, a full bench of the high court in Johannesburg upheld Old Mutual’s appeal, finding that the insurer had lawfully dismissed Moyo...
