Poor school retention rate causes alarm
The class of 2019 saw more pupils leave the schooling system in Eastern Cape during their 12-year school career than those who matriculated.
At least 137,650 pupils in the province were lost along the way, representing about 62% of the total number of the same cohort of pupils who started school in 2008...
