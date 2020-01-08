SA car sales decline in 2019 despite a good December

New-vehicle sales in SA ended on a positive note in December 2019, registering gains over the same month in 2018 — but overall sales for the year ended a disappointing 2.8% down.

Statistics released by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) revealed that 41,698 cars, bakkies and trucks were sold last month — a 4.2% rise over the corresponding month in 2018.

The results were a mixed bag, however.

Passenger cars were up 9.1% and medium and heavy commercial vehicles increased by 19% and 18.8% respectively, but light commercial vehicles dropped 6.7% and extra-heavy commercials declined 19.1% year-on-year in December.

Sales figures for the whole of 2019 continued the downward trajectory experienced since 2013, with the exception of 2017 where there was a marginal year-on-year increase. New-vehicle sales declined by 15,601 units (2.8%) from 552,227 units in 2018 to 536,626 in 2019.