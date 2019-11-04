LEARNING CURVE | Business with a big heart
It is a family affair that focuses on great food and excellent service.
Not everybody gets to be in the business of fun and still make a living from it, but that is exactly what the owners of Kitching Handley CC do...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.