Boks shine light of hope for SA

PREMIUM

Hometown boy Siya Kolisi and his band of merry men will soon be parading the coveted Webb Ellis trophy through the streets of Nelson Mandela Bay, giving ecstatic residents a chance to interact with their Bok heroes and share in the glory of their spine-tingling World Cup triumph.



We can only hope that the epic win, punted by many as a way of unifying SA, will continue to shine a light of hope and unity in the country...

