Business

Coega gearing up for gas hub role

PREMIUM
By Michael Kimberley - 16 October 2019

The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) should know on Wednesday exactly how much gas-driven electricity will be produced through its special economic zone.

The figure will be contained in the government’s Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), with energy minister Gwede Mantashe saying it should be finalised this week...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Harry the roaming elephant escapes death
Zuma appeal halts corruption case...again.

Most Read

X