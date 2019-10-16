Slain cop worked on Panayiotou and Wendell Petersen cases

PREMIUM

The Port Elizabeth police surveillance specialist found murdered in Motherwell played a key role in several high-profile sting operations that led to the arrest of wife killer Christopher Panayiotou and alleged gang kingpin Wendell Petersen.



The body of Captain Mzikayise Kelemane, 46, was found ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.