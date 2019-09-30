LEARNING CURVE | Developing leaders, changing lives

College students train in their communities and identify social needs and develop action plans to address these with the biblical message

PREMIUM

Developing leaders and transforming communities through Bible-based teaching is the core business of SS Contextual College.



Dr Paul Stoltz, who runs the institution with the help of college facilitators, says his mission is to make a difference by reaching out to some of the poorest communities in Nelson Mandela Bay...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.