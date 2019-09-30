Bedford school upgrade creates jobs

More than 700 pupils from Bedford Primary School will start the last quarter of the 2019 academic year in a new building.

Pupils from grades R to 7 will be enjoying the fully equipped classrooms and brightly coloured playgrounds from Tuesday.

The construction of the new building, started in late 2018, was completed in September with a projected value of R60m.

The upgrade included three grade R classrooms with ablutions, 15 classrooms with attached head of department offices, a computer lab and library block, as well as a nutrition centre and dining area.

An assembly courtyard, an administration office block, paved access ways, playground and a parking area all form part of the renovation.

The project was awarded to 10 SMMEs from in and around Bedford, contributing to the employment of 101 local labourers.

Eight of the SMMEs were from Bedford, three of which are owned by women.

The SMME appointment was valued at R18,008,416.07.

Bedford Primary School principal Daniel Paterson expressed his gratitude to both the Coega Development Corporation (CDC) – as the implementing agent – and the Eastern Cape department of education during a handing over ceremony at the school.

“Moving into the new premises, this beautiful facility will not only motivate the teachers to take pride in their work, but will also ensure that we cater to a more motivated and eager audience [the pupils],” Peterson said.

“They will no longer have to worry about inadequate learning conditions.”

CDC head of marketing and communication Dr Ayanda Vilakazi shared his appreciation of the results achieved by the partnership with the department in ensuring that children receive their basic right to education in a conducive learning environment.

“It is evident that high-quality facilities improve student performance and reduce dropout rates, among many other benefits,” he said.

“It is for this reason that relevant stakeholders like the department have prioritised the building of school infrastructure in the province.

“We could not hold back in ensuring that such initiatives become a success.”

One of the success factors of the project had been its job creation, Vilakazi said.

“This achievement is indicative of our resolve to ensure job creation and socioeconomic benefits through state-driven infrastructure development.”