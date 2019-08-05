Bay CEO supplies herbal products across SA

Phytomed offers employment to more than 5000 distributors

From her head office in Port Elizabeth’s Cape Road, Pamela Phila Sipamla runs her company - Phytomed - that develops and distributes herbal products across SA, as well as into Angola, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, Swaziland and Lesotho.



Celebrating the company’s 10th year in existence, Sipamla boasts that Phytomed has helped more than 1,400 households become self-sufficient...

