After 81 years, it's the end of the road for the Volkswagen Beetle

German assembly of the original air-cooled Beetle may have ended in 1978, but it carried on being built in Mexico until 2003. In total, 21,529,464 were made, making it one of the best-selling cars the planet has ever known. In an attempt to entice a new generation of buyers (and cash in on the power of nostalgia), Volkswagen released the New Beetle in 1998: a cute and curvy homage to the original that rode atop a modified Golf chassis. In 2012 it was given a refresh with more masculine styling cues and torquey turbocharged engines.

Sales of the New Beetle were never as high as Volkswagen had hoped and now, following the fallout of Dieselgate and the world's sudden obsession with electric vehicles, it is being relegated to the history books and its production plant re-tooled to build a new SUV for the American market. Still, an innings of 81 years is nothing to be snubbed at.

Goodbye, little Bug, you will be missed.