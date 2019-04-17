Credit policies do not cover the self-employed

This is important to understand, the ombud says, because with these products the risk is managed by various exclusionary clauses. Such clauses deny you cover if you have any pre-existing medical condition that was diagnosed or for which you received treatment before you took out the policy.

“This type of exclusion also differs between insurers, with some applying the exclusion as a general exclusion for the term of the policy, normally the duration of the finance agreement, and others applying the exclusion during the initial 24 months of the policy.”

But this doesn’t mean that FSPs and their representatives can get away with selling you policies without disclosing any “material” term, such as exclusions and instances when cover will not be provided.

This is because you must be able to make an informed decision when you buy a financial product, and the product must be appropriate for your needs and circumstances.

The FAIS ombud’s handling of a case involving a consumer whose credit protection policy failed him highlights these obligations on the provider.

The consumer had taken out a credit protection policy after having bought a car.

The policy was to have provided cover in the event of him being unable to make the monthly payments as a result of death, permanent disability or retrenchment.

After suffering a stroke, the consumer was rendered disabled. But his claim was rejected because the cause of the disability was directly linked to a condition that had been diagnosed before he took out the policy.

It was then that he discovered that the policy had a 24-month waiting period.

He also wasn’t aware of the exclusion of any pre-existing condition which applied to his policy.

On receipt of the complaint, the ombud asked the credit provider to show that it had obtained all relevant and available information from the consumer and that all material disclosures had been made.

The credit provider duly revised its decision and honoured the claim in full by settling the outstanding finance on the vehicle in the amount of R115,240.

If you believe you’ve been financially prejudiced, contact the FAIS ombud on (012) 7625000 or (012) 470 9080 or email info@faisombud.co.za.