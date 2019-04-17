SPAR Women's Challenge 2019
Snap! #You'reBeautiful
Take a pic with your bestie in our SPAR Women's Challenge selfie frame and win a prize
It’s time to say – and show – that #You’reBeautiful at the 2019 SPAR Women’s Challenge.
Now you can take a selfie with your bestie and win
First, like or follow the HeraldLIVE Facebook page.
Then, get snapping. Here’s how: go onto Facebook and click the picture icon to access your phone’s camera.
Take a selfie with your bestie, rocking your red lips.
Click on “Effects” and scroll through until you see the #You’reBeautiful frame.
Click “next” to add a caption and use the hashtags #HeraldLive #run041 #sparec
We’ll sift through all the pics – and the best selfie (with the hastags!) wins a Herald hamper.
The SPAR Women's Challenge selfie frame will be up online until race day on Saturday May 4.