Snap! #You'reBeautiful

Take a pic with your bestie in our SPAR Women's Challenge selfie frame and win a prize

By Gillian McAinsh - 17 April 2019
SNAP! Try our SPAR Women's Challenge selfie frame on Facebook
It’s time to say – and show – that #You’reBeautiful at the 2019 SPAR Women’s Challenge.

Now you can take a selfie with your bestie and win

First, like or follow the HeraldLIVE Facebook page.

Then, get snapping. Here’s how: go onto Facebook and click the picture icon to access your phone’s camera.

Take a selfie with your bestie, rocking your red lips.

Click on “Effects” and scroll through until you see the #You’reBeautiful frame.

Click “next” to add a caption and use the hashtags #HeraldLive #run041 #sparec

We’ll sift through all the pics – and the best selfie (with the hastags!) wins a Herald hamper.

The SPAR Women's Challenge selfie frame will be up online until race day on Saturday May 4.

